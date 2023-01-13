Music therapy program for NICU newborns hits the right notes with local families

Rebecca McGinley and her baby Nora at Grand River Hospital in January 2023. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte) Rebecca McGinley and her baby Nora at Grand River Hospital in January 2023. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver