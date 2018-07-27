Featured
(Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 1:30PM EDT
2018 Woolwich Municipal Election Candidates
Mayoral candidates:
- Sandy Shantz *
Council
Ward 1:
- Julie-Anne Herteis *
- Scott McMillan
- Patrick Merlihan *
Ward 2:
- Fred Redekop
- Eric Schwindt
Ward 3:
- Murray Martin *
- Larry Shantz *
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees:
- Karen Meissner (nomination for Wellesley and Woolwich)
Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees:
- Melanie Van Alphen *
- Jeanna Gravelle *
* denotes incumbents