2018 Woolwich Municipal Election Candidates

 

Mayoral candidates:

  • Sandy Shantz *

 

Council

Ward 1:

  • Julie-Anne Herteis *
  • Scott McMillan
  • Patrick Merlihan *

Ward 2:

  • Fred Redekop
  • Eric Schwindt

Ward 3:

  • Murray Martin *
  • Larry Shantz *

 

Waterloo Region District School Board trustees:

  • Karen Meissner (nomination for Wellesley and Woolwich)

Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees:

  • Melanie Van Alphen *
  • Jeanna Gravelle *

 

* denotes incumbents