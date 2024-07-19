Multiple weapons and drugs seized during search at Kitchener motel
Two people have been charged as part of a Waterloo Regional Police drug investigation in Kitchener.
Officers executed a search warrant at a motel in the Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue area on Thursday.
During the search, investigators said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and cash. Officers also seized brass knuckles, a sword, a knife, and machetes.
A 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, have been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected morphine, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of identity documents.
The man was also charged with breaching a probation order.
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
Here's the latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
Have you been impacted by the global IT outage? We want to hear from you
A global technology outage has disrupted flights, media outlets, and turned banks offline in a blow to services and companies around the world Friday. CTVNews.ca wants to hear how this has impacted you.
What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?
The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses on Friday appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts told CNN.
Canadian families will receive more in their next Canada Child Benefit payment. Here's why
Canadian families receiving Canada Child Benefit program payments can expect more cash in their cheques this Friday.
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Trump urges unity after assassination attempt while proposing sweeping populist agenda in RNC finale
Donald Trump, sombre and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention in a speech that described in detail the assassination attempt that could have ended his life just five days earlier before laying out a sweeping populist agenda, particularly on immigration.
Trudeau appointing new minister Friday, to replace O'Regan
Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, heading to Rideau Hall to appoint a replacement for his outgoing labour minister and long-time friend, Seamus O'Regan.
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
