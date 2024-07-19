KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Multiple weapons and drugs seized during search at Kitchener motel

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Two people have been charged as part of a Waterloo Regional Police drug investigation in Kitchener.

    Officers executed a search warrant at a motel in the Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue area on Thursday.

    During the search, investigators said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and cash. Officers also seized brass knuckles, a sword, a knife, and machetes.

    A 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, have been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected morphine, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of identity documents.

    The man was also charged with breaching a probation order.

