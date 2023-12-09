Multiple shots reportedly fired into Kitchener crowd

KITCHENER
    Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.

    At around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, callers said multiple gun shots were fired into a crowd at a parking lot in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

    One person, a 24-year-old woman, had been shot and was taken to a hospital outside the region.

    Police said her injury was non-life-threatening.

    Investigators are expected to be the Centreville neighbourhood throughout the day as they speak with witnesses and canvass the area.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

