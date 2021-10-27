Multiple people hospitalized in two-vehicle crash on Kossuth Road

Cambridge -

Multiple people were taken to hospital following a collision on Kossuth Road on Wednesday evening.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to the crash near Cober Road around 6:40 p.m.

In a news release on Thursday morning, officials said a 34-year-old man from Ayr was driving a Ford Escape that crossed the centre line and hit a Toyota Corolla driven by a 25-year-old Cambridge man.

A 33-year-old woman, who was the passenger in the Escape, was extracted from the vehicle and taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The driver of that vehicle had minor injuries in the crash.

The man driving the Corolla and a young child were also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A woman in the front passenger seat of the Toyota was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of severe injuries. A female passenger in the back of the Toyota was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The road was closed fro about five hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.