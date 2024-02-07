Multiple injuries after two-vehicle crash in Waterloo

Three people needed to be taken to hospital following a crash on Weber Street in Waterloo.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Marshall Street around noon on Tuesday.

Police say a driver heading north on Weber failed to stop for a red light and then hit the other vehicle turning left from Marshall.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person was taken to an out of region hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.