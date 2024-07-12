Multiple early morning collisions and break and enters in Goderich
One person is in custody after a series of collisions and break and enters in Goderich early Friday morning.
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said there is no threat to public safety.
Elgin Avenue is closed between Wellesley and Wellington Streets as the investigation continues.
Residents are warned to expect an increased police presence throughout the town.
More to come.
