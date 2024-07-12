KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Multiple early morning collisions and break and enters in Goderich

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    Share

    One person is in custody after a series of collisions and break and enters in Goderich early Friday morning.

    Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said there is no threat to public safety.

    Elgin Avenue is closed between Wellesley and Wellington Streets as the investigation continues.

    Residents are warned to expect an increased police presence throughout the town.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These Picassos prompted a gender war at an Australian gallery. Now the curator says she painted them

    They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News