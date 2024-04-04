Multiple crashes in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford
Thursday was a busy one for first responders in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford.
There were more than four crashes reported between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The first happened around 4:20 p.m. in Cambridge. Waterloo regional police said an e-bike crashed on Elgin Street North near Sekura Street. The rider was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
An e-bike crash on Elgin Street North at Sekura Street in Cambridge on April 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
In Stratford, police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Ontario Street and Romeo Street South over the dinner hour. A red van struck a light standard while, around the corner, another vehicle could be seen parked on the sidewalk. Police have not shared details about the cause of the crash or if any injuries were reported.
A crash at Ontario Street and Romeo Street South in Stratford on April 4, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two vehicles collided at Union Street East near Mary Street in Waterloo. One of the vehicles ended up hitting the Devitt House store. Police said one driver was taken to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.
Crash at Union & King Street in Waterloo on April 4, 2024. (Source: Facebook)
Then in Kitchener, a car hit a traffic signal pole at the intersection of King Street West and Green Street around 8 p.m. The vehicle was damaged on the front-end on the driver’s side. Police said no one was hurt in that crash.
Crash at King Street West and Green Street in Kitchener on April 4, 2024. (Source: Facebook)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: Early April storms strike
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Japanese people could all be called Sato by 2531, study warns. But they'd need to get married first
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
Pilot says brakes seemed less effective than usual before a United Airlines jet slid off a taxiway
The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.