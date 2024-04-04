Multiple crashes in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford

Thursday was a busy one for first responders in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford.

There were more than four crashes reported between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The first happened around 4:20 p.m. in Cambridge. Waterloo regional police said an e-bike crashed on Elgin Street North near Sekura Street. The rider was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

An e-bike crash on Elgin Street North at Sekura Street in Cambridge on April 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

In Stratford, police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Ontario Street and Romeo Street South over the dinner hour. A red van struck a light standard while, around the corner, another vehicle could be seen parked on the sidewalk. Police have not shared details about the cause of the crash or if any injuries were reported.

A crash at Ontario Street and Romeo Street South in Stratford on April 4, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two vehicles collided at Union Street East near Mary Street in Waterloo. One of the vehicles ended up hitting the Devitt House store. Police said one driver was taken to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Crash at Union & King Street in Waterloo on April 4, 2024. (Source: Facebook)

Then in Kitchener, a car hit a traffic signal pole at the intersection of King Street West and Green Street around 8 p.m. The vehicle was damaged on the front-end on the driver’s side. Police said no one was hurt in that crash.

Crash at King Street West and Green Street in Kitchener on April 4, 2024. (Source: Facebook)