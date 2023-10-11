Multi-day police investigation at Guelph home

A home in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood has been the focus of a police investigation for several days, but officers remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing there.

Two police cruisers could be seen parked outside the house on Guelph Street on Wednesday morning.

In an email, police spokesperson Scott Tracey said the service “received information on the weekend,” which led them to launch an investigation.

“That is still in the early stages and is ongoing and we will continue to have a presence in the area as the investigation unfolds,” Tracey said. “We will release more when we are able.”

Neighbours told police they’ve seen police at the house for several days, but don’t know what’s going on.

“At this point we are not aware of any risk to public safety,” said Tracey.

This is a developing story and will be updated.