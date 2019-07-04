

CTV Kitchener





A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed an intersection in Cambridge.

Two vehicles, a van and a motorcycle, were involved in the crash, which sent the motorcycle into a ditch and caused substantial damage to the van’s front.

It happened on Fisher Mills Road near Hespeler on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the van was heading eastbound on Fisher Mills when it attempted to make a U-turn. That's when it struck a motorcycle that was heading west.

A 30-year-old Cambridge man suffered serious leg injuries before being sent to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Several hours later, Orgne confirms they airlifted a man to Hamilton General for further treatment.

Power was out at that intersection, which police say could have been a factor in the van's decision to do the U-turn.

It's not clear whether the crash had anything to do with the more widespread crash that was ongoing around the time.

Police closed the intersection for their investigation.