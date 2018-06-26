Featured
Motorcyclist killed in Waterloo crash identified
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 2:43PM EDT
The 28-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle collision in Waterloo Monday evening has been identified.
Waterloo Regional Police say Nathan Bielawski, a Waterloo resident, was driving the motorcycle that collided with a car on Weber Street near Hickory Street.
He was airlifted to hospital from the crash scene, and pronounced dead a short time later.
Police believe Bielawski was unable to stop for a car that was pulling out of a driveway on Weber.
Alcohol and other drugs are not considered contributing factors.