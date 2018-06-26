

CTV Kitchener





The 28-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle collision in Waterloo Monday evening has been identified.

Waterloo Regional Police say Nathan Bielawski, a Waterloo resident, was driving the motorcycle that collided with a car on Weber Street near Hickory Street.

He was airlifted to hospital from the crash scene, and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police believe Bielawski was unable to stop for a car that was pulling out of a driveway on Weber.

Alcohol and other drugs are not considered contributing factors.