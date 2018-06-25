

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a motorcycle was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle collision in Waterloo on Monday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Weber between Columbia and Hickory streets. As a result, a section of Weber was closed.

It involved a motorcycle and a car, both of which received significant damage.

According to police, multiple people were taken to hospital. The driver of the vehcilce, a 39-year-old Kitchener resident, was taken to Grand River Hospital with minor injuries. The 28-year-old Waterloo man was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Weber remained closed for several hours.

