Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 7 crash near Guelph

The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.

On Friday at around 11:30 p.m., the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 7, just west of Wellington Road 32. It was reported that two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved. OPP along with Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and local fire departments were at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications. No one else involved in the collision was injured.

The Wellington County OPP is continuing to investigate with the assistance of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.