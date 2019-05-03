Featured
Motorcycle involved in serious highway collision
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 7:02AM EDT
A motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle at a highway intersection in Brantford and is suffering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
First responders were called to Governor’s Road and King George Road in the afternoon on Thursday.
The intersection was closed for several hours as Brantford Police investigated.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.