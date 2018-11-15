

CTV Kitchener





A mother and her two children were taken to hospital following a rollover crash in Norfolk County Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Cockshutt Road near Concession 10 northeast of Simcoe.

Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled over.

A woman, a 4-month-old baby, and a 4-year-old child were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the passengers were all wearing seatbelts and it likely saved their lives.

The cause of collision is still under investigation.

Police are asking drivers to slow down on snowy roads and drive according to the weather conditions.