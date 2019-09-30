

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A utility terrain vehicle rollover has claimed the life of a North Cayuga mother on the weekend.

Provincial police say they responded to an address on Haldimand Road 17 on Sunday morning for reports of a rollover.

When emergency services arrived, they saw the vehicle flipped onto its side. Next to it was an unresponsive person.

The victim, 39, had suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Provincial police say the vehicle was being driven by a man, with his wife and two children as passengers.

The father and kids suffered only minor injuries.

The OPP say they will not be releasing the identity of the deceased at the request of the family.

In a press release, provincial police also thanked the Dunnville Giant Tiger for donating clothing to the family after the incident.