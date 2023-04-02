Most-read stories of the week: Roll Up the Rim, Strep A death, possible CRA strike
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
For most people who play Roll Up To Win at Tim Hortons, the winning happens once in a while. For Michael Wallace, a statistics professor at the University of Waterloo – it’s a different story.
“This year when I played my rolls at the best time, I won at almost 80 per cent of the time” said Wallace.
For Wallace, Roll Up is the convergence of two passions: statistics and contests. Back in 2020 when Roll Up moved from a cup to online, Wallace saw an opportunity.
“When the contest is on a physical cup, there is not actually a lot you can do. When they moved it to a digital app, that opened up a lot of interesting avenues of thinking about how the contest was designed and how you as a player might be able to take advantage of that,” said Wallace.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A plaster cast of his daughter’s hand is the closest Eric Muley will get to holding his child’s hand again.
“This is the hand they made for us at the hospital when she passed,” Eric says, gesturing at the small sculpture that is now mounted on the wall of his Hamilton, Ont., home.
Two-year-old Nevaeh Muley died suddenly of a Strep A bacterial infection earlier this month. Now her parents are looking to raise awareness about the invasive infection as they try to pick up the pieces. Nevaeh was known for being an adventurous and brave toddler who loved to dance.
“Her all-time favourite thing was dancing,” Eric says. “Days prior to her getting sick, she was dancing. We have videos of her dancing in the front room.”
Earlier this month, Nevaeh came down with a fever. Her other siblings had colds around the same time, so her parents weren’t surprised.
Email from University of Waterloo advising what to do if contacted by CSIS causes some confusion on campus
An email sent by the University of Waterloo to its grad students, researchers and faculty is raising some questions. In it, the university lays out what students and faculty should do if they’re approached by an agent from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).
The university says in order to safeguard research, it’s working to ensure everyone is prepared for interactions that may jeopardize that – including interactions with CSIS agents, both on and off campus.
“You do not have a legal obligation to talk to a CSIS agent. Furthermore, you do not need to meet them at the time and place with which they contact you. For example, if they appear unannounced at your place of residence, you can ask them to reschedule the meeting in the morning or at your workplace if you prefer,” the memo said.
The university says it’s important for students, faculty and researchers to ask the agent why they want to speak with them, and advises it may be able to provide someone to accompany the person being questioned.
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Tax return delays possible if CRA workers strike
Thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers are threatening strike action, and it could cause a delay for Canadians trying to file their 2022 taxes by the May 1 deadline.
In January, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Union of Taxation Employees announced a strike vote. They represent more than 35,000 workers nationwide.
The union’s most recent collective agreement expired on Oct. 31, 2021.
The workers are asking for “a fair compensation package, protections in the context of access to remote work, new protections for union jobs and new scheduling rights, including years of service protections where there is evening and weekend work.”
Tax forms from the Canada Revenue Agency.
'Fairly emotional for everybody': Teen struck by LRT visits emergency crews who rescued him
Several weeks after a teen was stuck under an LRT train in Kitchener, he’s now up and walking.
Around 2:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday March 8, Keelan Zondervan, 16, was struck by an LRT train and became trapped underneath it. It happened near Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute.
Fire crews were on scene within four minutes, using jacks and cribbing to lift the train.
"We initially had somebody under the train, a firefighter. Then once paramedics got there, there was a paramedic underneath the train. They started an IV and did a number of other items. We were in charge of the lifting portion," Tom O’Hara, the Public Education Officer for Kitchener Fire said.
Emergency crews with police, fire, and paramedics all worked together to help get the teen out.
"The emotions get pushed into a very small corner of your mind and your training just takes over," O’Hara said.
Zondervan was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital, and was on life support. The teen is now recovering at home, using a walker for support.
"Very happy. The outcome was very positive. I would say, probably the best case scenario for that type of accident with an LRT train," O’Hara said.
On Friday, Zondervan visited some of the officials who helped rescue him.
Keelan Zondervan visits emergency crews on Mar. 24, 2023. (Submitted/Chris Davidson)
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 2-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft Hockeyville
West Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
One year later: Sunday Open House at the Kyiv Home Project
“The project itself has turned out way better than what we ever envisioned,” said Gary Taveirne, local land developer. A Ukrainian refugee family prepares to move into the Kyiv Home Project in Cottam, Ont.
One man in hospital after 'aggravated assault,' suspect arrested
Windsor police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after an incident occurred early Saturday morning.
Careless cooking attributed to fire on Parent Avenue - $250,000 in damage
A house fire in the 900 block of Parent Avenue caused $250,000 in damages, Saturday.
Police investigating house fire in Essa Township
Provincial police have been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Essa Township.
Simcoe County businesses brace as federal alcohol tax goes into effect
Local businesses are bracing for the Federal Government's increase in alcohol tax.
'It was pride for Canada': Ont. man keeps Avro Arrow history alive through photos, memorabilia
An 87-year-old man from Powassan, Ont. is trying to keep the history of the Avro Arrow aircraft alive through photos he's collected and taken when he worked on the project.
World Autism Awareness Day celebrated in North Bay
One Kids Place, in North Bay, held a free family community day in honour of World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday.
Fatal fire in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting "heavy fire" at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road.
Power out in Nepean after driver hits pole
Hydro Ottawa is reporting a power outage in the Centrepointe area Sunday following a collision.
'It's about community and it's about winning': Neko Sparks and his bid for the Ottawa Senators
Los Angeles-based film producer and entrepreneur Neko Sparks says he's assembled a team that he believes can bring just as much to the Senators and to Ottawa as the Ryan Reynolds partnership.
Niagara Falls is Canada's biggest 'tourist trap': report
Niagara Falls has been deemed Canada’s top spot for attracting tourists who have money to burn.
TTC to be included in fare integration system with GO Transit by the end of 2023: ministry
If you are hopping on the subway after taking a GO train downtown or using a TTC bus to continue your journey, you could soon find yourself saving a few dollars per trip.
Pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto
Roughly 100 crews have taken to Toronto's streets Sunday to repair as many potholes as they can.
Kid and Reecon: Meet the dogs who recovered victims of the Old Montreal fire
It was a gruelling few weeks for rescuers following last month's fire in Old Montreal, which killed seven and injured nine. Among those who worked to retrieve the victims' bodies were two special heroes: rescue dogs Kid and Reecon. Using their sharp senses and extensive training, the dogs helped comb through the rubble of the building on Place D'Youville.
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
Quebec on track to recruit 1,000 nurses from French-speaking countries
Launched in February 2022, the Quebec government's project to recruit 1,000 nurses internationally is on track to become a reality. If all goes according to schedule, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) expects to launch phase four of its plan next fall.
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
Sydney, N.S., airport wants more airlines
It's been more than a year since Air Canada cancelled its Sydney to Halifax route, leaving fewer options for passengers.
New bishop appointed to head Diocese of Charlottetown
Roman Catholics in Prince Edward Island have a new leader.
Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.
Two people found dead in Dauphin: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday morning.
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
Canadian MacKenzie Porter celebrates first U.S. #1 song as CMT Award nominee
Alberta will be in the house Sunday night at the Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas, thanks to Canadian country star - and CMT Award nominee - MacKenzie Porter.
Rescheduled Drag on Ice show plays to packed house at Calgary arena
A Calgary event postponed due to safety concerns was back on Saturday in a new venue, where it sold out.
'Like a coup': Concern mounts over growing influence Take Back Alberta
Some have speculated it's already "the power behind the throne" of the UCP, but a controversial right wing group appears to be grabbing even more influence ahead of Alberta's May election.
Group opposed to Ritchie health hub says its gathered hundreds of petition signatures
A group of residents concerned over a new health hub near Whyte Avenue that is seeking approval to create a supervised consumption site gathered signatures for a petition opposing the project.
Draisaitl nets hat trick and 50th as Oilers squash Ducks 6-0
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be on cruise control heading into the playoffs while collecting new milestones on a nightly basis.
Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'
On Monday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts -- three from the U.S., one from Canada -- who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon.
1 dead, another seriously injured after 'targeted' shooting in Chilliwack: RCMP
Chilliwack RCMP were called to the city's Sardis neighbourhood just before 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired.
A new program in Surrey is trying to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Here's how.
Mounties in Surrey have launched a new program to try and decrease catalytic converter thefts, which they say accounted for 45 per cent of all thefts from automobiles in the city last year.
