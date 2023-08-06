Most-read stories of the week: Fraud scam legislation, former neurologist trial, catalytic converter theft

Police forces and legal experts in Ontario are pushing for the provincial government to make legislative changes that would reduce elaborate fraud scams targeting homeowners.

The scams started years ago when illegitimate HVAC companies went door to door selling products to homeowners – typically seniors. Sales for items like air conditioners and furnaces eventually resulted in companies placing Notice of Security Interests (NOSI) on the properties without the homeowners knowing.

A NOSI binds homeowners to a contract they must pay before they can sell or refinance their home.

Over the past few years, those scams have evolved.

Warning: This story includes discussion of sexual assault.

A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault alleged to have happened at his private practice office at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A 24-year-old from Brantford has been arrested after catalytic converters were removed from multiple vehicles parked at a business in the city.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the theft on Airport Road was reported on Wednesday.

OPP say several detachments collaborated on the investigation. Mississauga OPP arrested the accused and recovered the stolen converters at a traffic stop.

Police say the value of the stolen property was around $100,000.

Police say the stolen catalytic converters are worth around $100,000. They were recovered during a traffic stop. (Submitted/Brant County OPP)

A man is facing 24 charges after a chase through a Kitchener neighbourhood police say involved ramming two cruisers and intentionally driving through a fence.

Officers were called to the area of Greenfield Avenue and Traynor Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the identified the driver as a 30-year-old Kitchener man wanted on several outstanding offences, including two instances involving him intentionally colliding with cruisers to avoid arrest.

The man allegedly tried to drive away when police arrived, rammed into two cruisers, and intentionally drove through a fence.

He was arrested and is facing 24 charges all relating to four separate incidents in July.

A user submitted image of an arrest in Kitchener on July 29, 2023.

Several communities in southwestern Ontario have seen illegal magic mushroom stores opening and challenging the current status quo on the fungus, but one expert says that doesn’t necessarily mean magic mushrooms are on the path to legalization.

In the last month, dispensaries in Windsor, London and Brantford have been raided by police.

Andrew Hathaway has been studying drug policies in Canada for decades.

A professor of sociology at the University of Guelph, Hathaway said he can only speculate why the raids are happening now, saying it could simply be the case the businesses are not being discreet enough in their activities.

“Those kinds of things are typically what would lead to the police to kind of send a strong reminder, you know, ‘We're going to shut you down,’” he said.

Hathaway believes focusing police attention on magic mushrooms doesn't make much sense.