Mosquitoes in Huron Perth test positive for West Nile virus
Mosquitoes collected from traps in Stratford and southern Huron County have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).
According to Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH), the WNV-positive mosquitoes could be present anywhere in Huron and Perth.
An American crow, known carriers of WNV, also tested positive for WNV in the North Huron area.
Officials with HPPH said it is not surprise to see this in August.
“People are at greatest risk of contracting West Nile virus in late summer, so it is important to protect yourself while outdoors when mosquitoes are most active,” said Senior Public Health Inspector Dale Lyttle.
Public health said it has been trapping and testing mosquitoes across Huron Perth since June 17, as part of its annual surveillance.
Larvicide has been applied to roadside catch basins in Stratford, St. Marys, Listowel and Mitchell this summer to help reduce mosquito breeding and lower the risk of potential WNV transmission.
WNV in humans
There have been three confirmed WNV human cases reported in Ontario this year.
Not everyone bitten by an infected mosquito will show symptoms of WNV.
Symptoms of WNV include fever, headache, body ache, vomiting and rashes.
“About one in 150 people infected will get seriously ill, with symptoms like high fever, muscle weakness, vision loss and coma,” HPPH said, adding that WNV can lead to death.
Those who are above 50-years-old or have a weakened immune system are most at risk.
Symptoms usually develop between two and 15 days after being bitten.
Protecting yourself
HPPH made a list of things you can do to protect yourself against WNV:
- Using an insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin when outdoors. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions.
- Covering up with light-colored clothes, long sleeves and pants when outdoors or in areas where mosquito activity is high.
- Taking extra protection measures between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Removing standing water around the home at least once a week to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.
DEVELOPING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada, with longer wait times at customs
Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
From meat to car and gas shortages, here's how rail work stoppages may impact Canadians
Canadians are bracing for the outcome of a railway stoppage, from a hit to their pocketbooks to a shortage of products.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's killing is moved to new prison months after stabbing
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility.
DEVELOPING Yacht that sank off Sicily was carrying people celebrating tech magnate's acquittal; 6 missing
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people believed trapped in the hull of a superyacht that sank in deep seas off Sicily, including a British tech magnate who was celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with the people who had defended him at trial.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Senior public servants meet to discuss Canadian consul general's 'opulent' NYC condo
Senior public servants have been called to a House of Commons committee to explain the government's decision to buy a $9-million condo for the consul general in New York.
