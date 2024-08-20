Mosquitoes in Huron Perth test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitoes collected from traps in Stratford and southern Huron County have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

According to Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH), the WNV-positive mosquitoes could be present anywhere in Huron and Perth.

An American crow, known carriers of WNV, also tested positive for WNV in the North Huron area.

Officials with HPPH said it is not surprise to see this in August.

“People are at greatest risk of contracting West Nile virus in late summer, so it is important to protect yourself while outdoors when mosquitoes are most active,” said Senior Public Health Inspector Dale Lyttle.

Public health said it has been trapping and testing mosquitoes across Huron Perth since June 17, as part of its annual surveillance.

Larvicide has been applied to roadside catch basins in Stratford, St. Marys, Listowel and Mitchell this summer to help reduce mosquito breeding and lower the risk of potential WNV transmission.

WNV in humans

There have been three confirmed WNV human cases reported in Ontario this year.

Not everyone bitten by an infected mosquito will show symptoms of WNV.

Symptoms of WNV include fever, headache, body ache, vomiting and rashes.

“About one in 150 people infected will get seriously ill, with symptoms like high fever, muscle weakness, vision loss and coma,” HPPH said, adding that WNV can lead to death.

Those who are above 50-years-old or have a weakened immune system are most at risk.

Symptoms usually develop between two and 15 days after being bitten.

Protecting yourself

HPPH made a list of things you can do to protect yourself against WNV: