Mosquito pool in Brantford tests positive for West Nile

Health officials from Brantford are warning residents after mosquitoes collected from a residential neighbourhood tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

According to a media release from the city, the mosquitoes were collected last week as part of the surveillance program by the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU).

It’s being noted that this is the first lab-confirmed evidence of WNV in Brantford-Brant this year.

“Mosquitos can transmit WNV to humans after becoming infected by feeding on the blood of birds carrying the virus,” reads the release.

The following steps are being recommended for residents to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:

Cover up and wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirt and pants with tightly woven fabric.

Avoid being outdoors from early evening to morning when mosquitoes are most active and likely to bite, as well as any time in shady, wooded areas.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects. Change the water in bird baths at least once per week.

Use an approved insect repellent, such as one containing DEET.

Despite the conformation the virus is in the area, there have been no confirmed human cases of WNV found in Brantford-Brant this year.

“This is the first positive pool of West Nile virus this season,” said Filip Pajtondziev, manager of environmental health and infectious diseases at BCHU in the release. “We have seen a combination of heat and rain locally as of late. These conditions make the environment a favourable breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

The virus can cause severe illness in some, though most people do not become sick after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Seniors and people with underlying illnesses are more likely to develop the illness and are being used to be cautious.

“BCHU will continue its surveillance for WNV throughout the city and county. To report standing water, or for more information about WNV, please call BCHU at 519-753-4937, ext. 444,” says the release.