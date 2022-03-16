Vinyl records available to borrow from Kitchener Public Library

Music lovers can now borrow vinyl records from the Kitchener Public Library (KPL).

“We have a brand new vinyl collection here, which features over 150 titles from rock, jazz, hip hop, blues, you name it,” said Matt MacKinnon with KPL. “A great selection to start off for audio enthusiasts and people who are into music in general.”

Sukh Binning helped curate the library’s collection, and says music offers a great escape from the world.

“Being able to put on a set of headphones and listen to some analog music, it’s actually quite meditative,” Binning said.

Records can be expensive, and officials at KPL said they hope having records available for loan will help people fall in love with music.

“Holding a record, it allows people to have more of a relationship with the music they listen to,” Binning said.

People can borrow up to two records at a time, for one week. Anyone who doesn’t have a record player at home can listen at Heffner Studio at the Central Library.

KPL’s full record collection can be found here.