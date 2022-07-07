Cambridge musical spotlights autism and the man behind Alice and Wonderland
Cambridge musical spotlights autism and the man behind Alice and Wonderland
The musical works of a Cambridge mother and daughter return to the stage this week.
Curiouser is based on the early life of literary icon, Lewis Carroll. The play, which was penned by Laura Distel and her daughter Piper, also helps shine a light on neurodivergence.
"The show deals a lot with themes of autism and accepting one's uniqueness,” said performer Arthur G Brook, who takes on the role of Carroll. “I myself have autism spectrum disorder, and it was a dream come true to join in and say, ‘I'd love to help out, I'd love to be in the cast.’”
The show is produced by Penny and Pound Theatre Productions in conjunction with the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra. This week’s shows are encore performances after the musical’s successful run in December.
ALICE IN WONDERLAND ORIGINS
Musical co-author and actor Piper Distel explained Carroll’s most famous work started out as an on-the-spot story to entertain some children – including one named Alice.
“Alice asked him to write it down, and that's where Alice in Wonderland came from,” said Distel. “He just made it up on the fly – it was a fun way to entertain the kids, and it became one of the most iconic stories ever told."
RETURN TO THE STAGE
Distel said it’s great to be able to perform it again in front of an in-person audience.
“Virtual theater served its purpose during the pandemic, it was nice to be able to act still, but you just don't get that rush that you get from being in front of an audience,” Distel said. “So we are so grateful that we are able to do this again, to do what we love."
Curiouser hits the stage Thursday July 7 with a “preview” performance. Official opening night is Friday July 8 and it runs until Sunday July 10.
A sensory friendly matinee performance, specifically designed for audience members with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorders or anxiety, will be staged on Saturday, July 9th at 1:00 p.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song being playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
London
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss of Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy Thursday.
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
-
100 'Brick-shaped objects' seized at Blue Water Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, MI have intercepted 100 brick-shaped objects suspected to be cocaine.
Windsor
-
Windsor man discovers $100,000 lotto win with old unclaimed ticket
A Windsor man found out he had won $100,000 when he went online to check his unclaimed tickets.
-
$61 million in illegal cannabis seized from production sites in Kingsville
Essex County OPP say police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two production sites in Kingsville.
-
Gas release reported at former Wheatley explosion site
The situation in Wheatley was almost back to normal following a gas explosion last summer, but monitoring systems just picked up another release of gas.
Barrie
-
Private vehicle sale turns into regrettable experience for Barrie man
Barrie man Adam Parker talks about his disappointing experience privately selling his vehicle after the potential buyer drove off with it during a test drive.
-
Barrie man arrested twice in less than 24 hours
A Barrie man faces multiple charges after police arrested him twice in less than 24 hours.
-
Private aviation group touches down at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport
Chartright Air Group will offer on-site customs, check-in services and aircraft maintenance at its new 34,000-square-foot hangar.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario hospitals warn of more upcoming ER closures through the summer
Some Ontario hospitals, particularly those in smaller communities, are warning that recent emergency department closures may recur throughout the summer.
-
OPP want help to identify Bracebridge shoplifters
Bracebridge are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Manitoba Street on June 29.
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
Ottawa
-
Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago
The Ottawa Senators acquired star forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a major trade for the franchise on Thursday.
-
'It just made everything worse': Mother takes Sun Life to court over revoked benefits
An Ottawa woman is suing Sun Life, claiming she's entitled to long-term disability due to her depression and general anxiety disorder that don't allow her to work.
-
Banff Avenue shooting victim dies in hospital
A 24-year-old man shot on Banff Avenue in the city’s south end on Tuesday has died.
Toronto
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
Toronto eyeing new plan to ban cats from going outdoors unless on leash
Toronto city council passed a motion Wednesday that could see cats banned from roaming freely outdoors.
-
Woman taken to hospital after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
Montreal
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
Canadiens get ready to pick number one in NHL Draft
The NHL Entry Draft will take place in Montreal at the Bell Centre, starting at 7 p.m. The Montreal Canadiens have the first overall pick for the first time since 1980.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
Urban Indigenous health centre coming to Halifax
A new health care centre is opening in Halifax on Friday to help promote urban Indigenous wellness.
-
More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot
Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Transit gets $478 million in government funds
Winnipeg’s transit system is getting an overhaul, including electric buses, a new garage, and a complete redesign of the city’s transit network.
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
Calgary
-
3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.
-
Calgary retailers, restaurants ready to wrangle in record Stampede sales
The Calgary Stampede is set to bring millions of dollars to the city's economy as local retailers and restaurants expect to cash in on a much-needed recovery from the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Can't just kick me out': Indigenous woman alleges major oilsands company banned her for smudging
An Indigenous woman from Calgary says she feels discriminated against by her former employer after she was suspended from the property and for smudging, while the company says workers' lodges are smoke-free including for ceremonial smoking.
Edmonton
-
Live weather updates: Tornado warning for Sundre, risk of severe thunderstorms
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
-
Robbery at south Edmonton pharmacy in March leads to charges
Two women have been charged in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 data shows third Omicron wave underway
With B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting that another wave of infections will sweep through the province and peak in August, weekly data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the surge beginning.
-
More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecast
Forecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor son
A Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.