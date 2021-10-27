Police investigating break and enter at Kitchener optical store

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a weekend break and enter at a Kitchener optical store.

Police said they responded to a business on Fairway Road South around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a release, an unknown suspected "forced entry to the front doors" and stole merchandise.

The Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft team continue to investigate a break and enter at an optical store on Fairway Road South in Kitchener.



Looking to identify and speak with the individual captured in this video.

Investigators have released video surveillance footage from the incident and are looking to identify and speak with an individual captured on camera.

The suspect is described as male, white, about 5'9" tall and wearing a black and white backpack with pink stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.