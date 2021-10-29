Police investigating armed robbery at bank in Waterloo

Waterloo -

Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Waterloo bank.

Police first tweeted about the incident in the area of Glen Forrest Boulevard and Weber Street North around 5:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

Police said a suspect entered a bank, brandished a gun and demanded cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as white male, 5'7" tall and wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black bag.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.