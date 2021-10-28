Police investigating armed robbery at Kitchener gas station

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener gas station.

Police said they responded to a gas station in the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West around 3 a.m. on Oct. 23 for a report of a robbery.

According to a release, an unknown male entered the convenience store, brandished a firearm and demanded cash and merchandise from the store clerk.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a six foot tall white male. He was wearing blue clothing and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.