Police investigating armed robbery at Kitchener gas station
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Kitchener -
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener gas station.
Police said they responded to a gas station in the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West around 3 a.m. on Oct. 23 for a report of a robbery.
According to a release, an unknown male entered the convenience store, brandished a firearm and demanded cash and merchandise from the store clerk.
No one was injured.
Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.
The suspect is described as a six foot tall white male. He was wearing blue clothing and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.