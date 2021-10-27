'Significant' amount of merchandise stolen from Cambridge store: WRPS
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Cambridge -
A "significant amount of merchandise" was stolen from a Cambridge business on Wednesday morning, Waterloo regional police say.
Police said they responded to a report of a break-in at a store near Pinebush and Hespeler Roads around 5:10 a.m.
According to a release, suspects sole merchandise before fleeing.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.