WCDSB vacant trustee seat remains empty, WRDSB going ahead with two appointments
While Waterloo region's catholic school board still doesn't know how it will fill its empty trustee seat, the region's public school board is going ahead with an appointment process for its two empty seats.
It was a night of indecision at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCSDB) trustee meeting, as trustees went back and forth trying to find the best approach to fill a vacant seat.
The board is looking to fill the seat of former trustee Wendy Ashby, who resigned last week following several calls for her to vacate the publicly elected position after a series of controversial now-deleted tweets were shared online.
On Monday night, trustees decided not to have a by-election to fill the seat, but still haven't figured out how to appoint someone.
“I do think choosing a candidate that Kitchener-Wilmot voters had voted for, as the next in line, is the most democratic for me,” chair Tracy Weiler said.
Some trustees expressed confusion over how to proceed with filling the seat for the remaining three years of the term, and whether runners-up from the actual election last fall could be automatically considered.
After voting down the idea of a by-election, trustees discussed a number of appointment options, but never made a decision.
"We shouldn't be trying to say, what were the Kitchener electorate trying to get out of their candidate? Or the Cambridge electorate, or anyone else?," trustee Linda Cuff asked the room. "This is, simply put, who do we feel will be the best for this job, and who do we feel will actually provide the commitment for it.”
Trustees have opted to delay the process and get a legal opinion on what the next steps should be.
WRDSB going ahead with appointment process for two vacant seats
Meanwhile, at the Waterloo Region District School Board trustee meeting, a long debate led to them going ahead with their appointment process to fill their two vacant seats.
Back on May 16, trustees voted in favour of filling their vacant seats by appointment following the passing of Fred Meissner and the resignation of Marie Snyder.
An ad hoc committee formed to create the appointment process, which trustees debated at their Monday night meeting.
"There's not one place in this process where we are actually including the people of Wellesley and Woolwich or Waterloo and Wilmot," said trustee Cindy Watson.
The reccomended process has people applying online for the positions, trustees hearing from a short list of candidates, and then deciding on two.
"We could potentially appoint someone who got zero votes because they were not on the ballot," said trustee Mike Ramsay.
Some trustees argued at the meeting tha tthey would like to see runners-up from the election last fall appointed instead.
"The candidates who did not win, did not win for many reasons, the people spoke," said trustee Carla Johnson. "To simply give them the job would simply undo and undermine the voices of the many people who turned out and voted in the fall."
The appointment proccess reccomended by the committee suggests a posting for the position will go live Wednesday, with trustees set to vote on the candidates June 28.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI
Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the 'risk of extinction from AI,' which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: David Johnston should leave graciously while he still can
If indeed a majority of the House of Commons says David Johnston has to step down, he'll have no choice but he shouldn’t wait to be shoved. He should leave graciously while he still can, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
Taipei's hottest new menu item is a 14-legged crustacean
A 14-legged giant isopod is the highlight of a new dish at a ramen restaurant in Taipei and it has people queuing up—both for pictures and for a bite from this bowl of noodles.
China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030
China launched a new three-person crew for its orbiting space station on Tuesday, with an eye to putting astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade.
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine's capital bombarded
A rare drone attack jolted Moscow early Tuesday, causing only light damage but forcing evacuations as residential buildings were struck in the Russian capital for the first time in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours.
London
-
Devastating double loss: Community in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver meet tragic fate
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
Man, woman charged after producing firearm, threatening victim inside home
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after they allegedly brandished a handgun and made threats against a victim in an east London, Ont. home over the weekend, police said.
-
Possible hike in LTC bus fares to offset financial strain
A new report to transit commissioners provides a high-level outlook on the financial challenges facing the bus system and suggests strategies to balance upcoming budgets including an increase to bus fares.
Windsor
-
Minor injuries reported after Lakeshore crash
Drivers in the area are to expect delays while emergency crews investigate and clear the scene
-
Wallaceburg man charged with child luring caught breaching conditions
A Wallaceburg man is in custody after breaching conditions of his release, according to police.
-
WECHU to start annual beach water testing
Samples from the local area beaches will be taken every Monday by public health inspectors and result will be made public on Wednesday afternoons.
Barrie
-
Five Simcoe County streets ranked the worst in Central Ontario
Five Simcoe County roads ranked as the worst in Central Ontario in the annual CAA's Worst Roads campaign.
-
Peterborough man charged in violent robbery at Orillia business
Provincial police arrested a man they say is linked to a violent robbery at an Orillia business.
-
Suspended driver faces hefty tow, impound bill for speeding on Hwy 93: OPP
Police near Wyebridge say a motorist needed to call a cab for a ride after an officer clocked the vehicle speeding along Highway 93.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Orleans residents concerned about road plan around future LRT station
Residents in Orléans and the local councillor are raising concerns about the updated road design near the new Convent Glen LRT station.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'There's just no one down here anymore': Sports4 moving from downtown, blames lack of foot traffic
It's the end of an era for one sporting goods store at Bank Street and Laurier Avenue. The owner says a lack of foot traffic downtown is behind the decision to close a store that's been operating for 41 years.
-
Sandy Hill Child Care Centre granted extension to get new building up to code months after fire
The Sandy Hill Child Care Centre has an extra two weeks to get its new home up to code months after a fire destroyed its original site on Wilbrod Street.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays player shares anti-LGBTQ2S+ video encouraging to boycott Target
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has garnered social media attention once again after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on his Instagram.
-
Ontario mayor wants to change 'O Canada' lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
The worst 10 roads in Ontario have been revealed. Here's what you need to know
A busy Hamilton street has once again taken the top spot in the Canadian Automotive Association’s (CAA) annual Worst Roads in Ontario campaign.
Montreal
-
Montreal announces $30 million bike path expansion program
The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Quebec teachers protest about class composition at national assembly
Around 50 members of the CSQ-affiliated federation of teachers unions set up shop near the entrance to the Quebec parliament on Tuesday morning to raise awareness of the importance of class reorganization, one of the issues currently being negotiated between the unions and the treasury board. The demonstrators placed school desks near the entrance to reproduce the layout of a classroom.
Atlantic
-
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out-of-control, grows to over 10,000 hectares
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has grown to more than 10,300 hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Lagimodiere
Winnipeg police say the driver of a motorcycle is in stable condition after a serious crash that shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard.
-
Winnipeg police releasing 2022 statistical report
The Winnipeg Police Service is releasing its 2022 statistical report on Tuesday morning.
-
Family desperate to find missing son last seen heading to school
A Winnipeg family is asking for help to find their missing teenage son whom they haven't seen since he left for school in the Fort Richmond area last Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
Vancouver
-
Widow of West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save dog describes desperate struggle in the water
The widow of a man who died trying to save a dog from drowning in West Vancouver is remembering her husband as a brave man with endless compassion.
-
Fraser Health in hot seat: Doctors at 4 hospitals now citing safety concerns
On Monday, Fraser Health provided two senior leaders to address the latest letter outlining risks to patients, allegations of muzzling, and pleas for help from emergency physicians in the health authority's hospitals.
-
BC Trucking Association calls on industry to prioritize safety following overpass crash
The president of the BC Trucking Association is issuing renewed calls for safety after a trailer truck smashed into an overhead pass Monday morning in Langley.