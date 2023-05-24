New $14M library planned for southwest Kitchener

The Kitchener Public Library has announced a new energy efficient library branch is being planned for the southwest area of Kitchener.

The 14,000 square foot Southwest Library will be built in the Rosenberg area of Kitchener at the corner of Rosenburg Way and Abram Clemens Street near the major intersection of Fischer-Hallman and Bleams Roads.

The single-level library will feature a demonstration kitchen, a recording studio, learning gardens and an outdoor programming space, the library said in a release.

“This new energy efficient library will meet net-zero carbon building standards and exceed the highest accessibility standards,” the library said. “It will draw 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources, which include solar panels and geothermal technology.”

The total cost of the project comes in at $14 million, with the federal government contributing more than $5.9 million.

The city is currently accepting applications for a public art commission at the new facility to be considered by a jury.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year and the library is expected to open in 2024.

Design plans of the future Southwest Library branch by architect mcCallumSather. (Source: Kitchener Public Library)

Mary Chevreau, Kitchener Public Library’s CEO, is seen at the announcement of the new library on Wednesday. (Submitted: Kitchener Public Library)