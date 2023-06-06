Cleanup of soil, groundwater contamination planned at former Kitchener bus terminal

A report going before regional councillors on Tuesday will recommend beginning the process of environmental remediation at the former Charles Street bus terminal in Kitchener.

Staff say they want council to move ahead with a risk assessment after an engineering consulting firm found concerns in both the soil and groundwater at the site.

A risk assessment is a scientific study that outlines the possible dangers to humans, animals and the environment from exposure to a contaminant.

The former terminal at 15 Charles Street is in the early stages of being redeveloped into a community hub.

A community-wide survey in 2021 determined the project’s main priorities would be affordable housing, climate action, equity, diversity and inclusion, and a thriving economy.

In 2022, MTE Consultants Inc. completed an environmental and geotechnical analysis of the site as part of the redevelopment process.

The analysis found shallow soil contamination from lead and hydrocarbons and deeper soil contamination from waste from past demolition of buildings. It also found road salt impacts throughout the soil and groundwater contamination from chlorinated solvents, metals and acid/base/neutrals compounds.

If a risk assessment is approved at regional council on Tuesday, it would be the first step towards environmental remediation at the site.

The region says it could result in some redevelopment restrictions, such as the way contaminated materials are removed and stored, heath and safety plans for construction workers and requiring vapour controls to prevent indoor air quality issues.

A working group has been set up to allow the region and City of Kitchener staff to work together on the project.

The third and fourth phases of community engagement are expected to continue over the coming months as stakeholder groups are identified and design workshops are held.

The report goes before regional council at a planning and works committee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.