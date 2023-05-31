Driveway paving scams under investigation in Kitchener, Cambridge: Police

Police urge residents to be wary of a driveway paving scam. (Supplied) Police urge residents to be wary of a driveway paving scam. (Supplied)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver