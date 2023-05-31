Driveway paving scams under investigation in Kitchener, Cambridge: Police

Police are warning about driving paving scams in Kitchener and Cambridge after receiving reports of fraudulent activity.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said since May 1, they have received seven reports of various paving contractor scams with the losses totalling more than $40,000.

In one incident, someone was approached by a group of people doing driveway work in the area of Moore Street in Cambridge, police said.

According to WRPS, the victim was given no written agreement after being told their driveway would be paved within the next day.

They said the victim paid cash but the work was never done.

“Police are reminding residents to research companies coming door-to-door and to not provide any sort of payment before confirming the legitimacy of the company involved,” WRPS said in a release.

Police believe there could be other victims and they are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777.