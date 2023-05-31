84 pairs of sneakers, four vehicles seized in Guelph police drug investigation

Three men are facing charges following a drug investigation in Guelph.

Guelph police said they seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

In a series of drug transactions between August 2022 and early May, undercover officers bought increasingly large amounts of cocaine from a Guelph man, police said.

They said during the investigation, two other men were found to be the seller’s suppliers.

Police said last week, search warrants were done at homes in Guelph, Kitchener and North York.

“Large quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and other drugs were seized, as well as two loaded handguns, a large quantity of ammunition and $48,000 in cash,” Guelph police said in a release.

“The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $510,000.”

Police said they also seized four vehicles and 84 pairs of new, high-end running shoes with an estimated value of $25,000 as “offence-related property.”

Police have charged two men from Guelph, a 35-year-old and a 38-year-old, as well as a 42-year-old man from North York with drug-related offences.