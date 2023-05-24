Firefighters worked to extinguish garage fire in Waterloo
Fire crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the scene of a garage fire in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Flames broke out in an attached garage at a residential home on Devitt Avenue South just after 12 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
After arriving on scene, firefighters were working to cut open the door of the shed before they could control the flames. In total, officials said there were around 17 fire fighters on scene.
“Crews worked fast to put it out before it progressed into the house,” a fire official told CTV News.
A portion of Devitt Avenue South was blocked to traffic.
As of 7p.m., Waterloo Fire said crews were still on scene.
An early damage estimate is pegged at around $250,000 but the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.
