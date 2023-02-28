Waterloo region digs out after winter storm

Another winter storm hit areas across southern Ontario on Monday.

By Tuesday at noon, most major streets were cleared as crews worked to plow side streets across the region.

The tri-cities declared snow events on Monday and a parking ban is still in place until at least midnight Tuesday.

Waterloo residents could be seen digging out on Tuesday morning.

“It’s not too bad. I mean really it’s not like we’re getting it every day single day so I don’t mind,” said one resident.

Waterloo regional police said from 3 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday they received 21 reports of collisions resulting in property damage and four collisions involving injuries. No serious crashes were reported.