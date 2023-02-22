Person pulled from Elora Gorge pronounced dead

Emergency services are on scene at the David Street Bridge in Elora where Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed a person has died.

Const. Joshua Cunningham said police were called to the bridge for a report of an injured person in the gorge below around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire and police removed the person from the gorge and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point it's way too early to determine if it is suspicious or not,” Cunningham said. “We have to make sure we don’t miss any evidence that might be important.”

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death and officials from the Office of the Ontario Coroner are on the way, Cunningham said.

David Street West is closed between Wellington Road 18 and Wellington Road 7.

As of 11:30 p.m., the road was expected to remain closed for several more hours.