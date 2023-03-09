Two teens arrested after stabbing in Flesherton, Ont. high school bathroom
Two teens are facing criminal charges after a stabbing at a Flesherton high school that sent a student to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Friday morning, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced a 15-year-old student has been charged with assault with a weapon and a 16-year-old student has been charged with obstructing justice.
First responders were called to Grey Highlands Secondary School around 10:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of an injured student.
OPP said the victim, a male youth, was stabbed inside a school bathroom.
The school was put into lockdown for a period of time Thursday.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said two students were taken into custody Thursday.
Kaela Rogerson was in the girls washroom at the time and said she heard rumblings in the boys bathroom next door.
"I heard a little bit of commotion when we were in there, which I think just scared me and my friend a little bit more," she said.
Several students from the school said they are in disbelief and never expected that kind of violence in their community, let alone from their peers.
"Especially knowing them personally, these are the kids we see in the hallways on a regular basis, and it's like, you have the capability to do something like that," Grade 10 student Julia Mudde said.
OPP consider the stabbing an isolated incident.
"It's still very early on in the investigation," Const. Joshua Cunningham said Thursday. "[We're looking] to determine what caused this student to be sent to hospital. Faculty and students have obviously been impacted. The school board has reached out to supports that might assist students and faculty."
The Bluewater District School Board said they're taking all matters related to the safety of their students and staff seriously.
