Two arrested after stand off at Kitchener motel

Two people have been arrested after a stand off at a Kitchener motel.

There was a heavy police presence at the Victoria Inn near the intersection of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue throughout much of Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

In an email, police said officers were there to arrest a man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

An armoured vehicle and several officers with assault weapons were on scene.

Police arrest a man at a Kitchener motel on March 21, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Around 1:30 p.m., CTV Kitchener’s cameras captured two people exiting one of the motel units one at a time with their hands in the air while tactical officers trained their guns on them.

In a tweet, police said a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A woman who was also at the hotel room was arrested on several outstanding warrant, police said.

Police have not said what charges the pair are facing.

Officers are seen at a motel on Victoria Street in Kitchener on March 21, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)