More than 60 headstones damaged at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery: OPP

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Kim Lyons said most of the gravestones at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery on Nelson Street can be repaired while others were “smashed.”

The damage was reported by a concerned citizen on Wednesday morning just before 9:45 a.m., police said.

It’s believed someone entered the cemetery and vandalized the headstones sometime between Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.