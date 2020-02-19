KITCHENER -- Teachers in Waterloo Region will be picketing Friday with an estimated 6,000 expected to gather at Kitchener City Hall.

All four of the province’s unions have agreed to strike on Feb. 21 as they continue to push for a new contract.

ETFO Waterloo says the rally, titled “Picket for Education”, will include members from the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federations and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO).

Participants will gather in Carl Zehr Square at 10:30 a.m. where they’ll hear from local union leaders, community members and dignitaries.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly insisted that teachers are holding out for more money but the unions dispute that claim.

“Education workers in this province are united around the belief that investments in public education are investments in our future,” said OECTA President Patrick Etmanski in a press release. “At the bargaining table, this government is demanding that our members accept larger class sizes, mandatory e-learning courses, and cuts to supports for our most vulnerable students. This is unacceptable.”

The release also says that rally will include teachers, early childhood educators, support and secretarial staff, as well as custodians.

“Friday’s event is for everyone who believes in the importance of a strong, publically-funded education system,” said OSSTF District 24 President Rob Gascho.