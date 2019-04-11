

CTV Kitchener





The Upper Grand District School Board has issued more layoff notices.

“We are in the unfortunate position of having to issue redundancy notices to 56 of our secondary teachers,” says Heather Loney, communications and community engagement officer with the board.

The school board says the reason these notices are being issued now is because of timelines outlined in the collective agreements.

The board is dealing with declining enrolment and a loss in provincial revenue including changes to secondary class size funding.

At the end of March, 54 elementary teachers within the board were also given layoff notices.

The last time layoffs were issued to the secondary panel was in 2003.

“Where possible, we are hoping to minimize the impact of these funding changes on our students and staff,” Loney says. “But we know, moving forward, that we are working with less provincial funding and fewer funded positions in our system.”

The board expects to receive further funding details from the government at the end of April and says they are hoping to recall as many of the impacted teachers as they can.