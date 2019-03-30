

CTV Kitchener





The Upper Grand District School Board in Guelph has made cuts to its staffing.

54 elementary school teachers were recently given layoff notices.

According to the board, the reason is due to an overall decrease in positions. This is due to a loss in provincial revenue and changes to autism funding.

The most recent layoffs for the school board was in 2015, where they say everyone was hired back.

The board says they hope to recall some, if not all, the affected teachers.

However, they add that with less provincial funding they do not know the full impact yet.