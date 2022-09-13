More COVID-19-related deaths so far in 2022 than all of 2021

There have been more COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region so far in 2022 than there were in all of 2021, according to the Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The region’s update on Sept. 9 recorded 10 new deaths, bringing the total so far this year to 152. According to Waterloo Region Public Health, in 2021 there was a total of 150 COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID-19 data from public health shows from Jan. 1 to Sept. 9 in 2021 there were 123 deaths, meaning the same time frame in 2022 saw 29 more.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in 2021. (Region of Waterloo Pubic Health)

The dashboard shows the start of 2022 had a high weekly COVID-19 death rate, with a number of weeks in January reporting double-digit COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 16 deaths reported during the week of Jan. 16, 2022, making it the deadliest week that year. The week on Jan. 24 had the highest number of deaths in 2021 with 15.

The dashboard shows that in the third quarter of 2021, the number of COVID-19-related deaths stayed relatively low with weekly updates typically reporting two deaths per week, with multiple weeks reporting zero deaths. During the same time in 2022, the dashboard shows three or more deaths typically were reported per week, with some weeks seeing as high as eight deaths.