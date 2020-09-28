KITCHENER -- Two people from Montreal have been charged with human trafficking offences after an incident in Kitchener on Sunday.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Victoria Street North. Police say a female victim from Montreal was allegedly being trafficked.

A man and a woman, also from Montreal, have been arrested and charged.

Waterloo regional police say residents should watch for signs of human trafficking. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.