Mississauga man faces multiple charges following series of breaks-in across Waterloo Region

A 49-year-old Mississauga man is facing numerous charges related to a series of commercial break-ins across Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Regional Police (WRPS) arrested the man on July 8 in connection to 11 break-ins that took place between 2021 and 2024.

According to police, he is facing charges in relation to two break-and-enters at businesses in Waterloo on February 28 as well as four business break-ins in Cambridge between January 16 and 18.

Police said cosmetic, medical and other businesses were targeted and cash and computers were stolen.

The 49-year-old is facing 11 counts of break and enter – commit indictable offence, two counts of possession of break and enter tools and disguise with intent.

The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS.