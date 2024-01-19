Police investigating four business break-ins in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of break-ins at Cambridge businesses.

According to police, between Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, two businesses were broken into in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Cowansview Road.

A further two were broken into in the nearby area of Industrial Road and Bishop St North during the same period.

Police said the suspect or suspects broke in by smashing glass doors. Once inside they targeted electronics and cash boxes.

In an email, Const. Chris Iden said officers are investigating to confirm if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.