Police investigating four business break-ins in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of break-ins at Cambridge businesses.
According to police, between Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, two businesses were broken into in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Cowansview Road.
A further two were broken into in the nearby area of Industrial Road and Bishop St North during the same period.
Police said the suspect or suspects broke in by smashing glass doors. Once inside they targeted electronics and cash boxes.
In an email, Const. Chris Iden said officers are investigating to confirm if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
'Unintended consequences': Interest rate cap means some Canadians could lose access to their credit
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
'False sense of security': Researchers find more sharks are being killed by fishing despite regulatory changes
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Sports Illustrated’s publisher lays off most of its staff, union says
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
Crew forced to make emergency landing after Boeing plane's engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
'Extensive' damage following Friday morning fire in west London
According to District Chief Kevin Culbertson, the call came in around 11 a.m. to 690 Santa Monica Rd.
'I really don’t want to struggle anymore': London woman wants evictions of the terminally ill banned
A London woman battling a deadly cancer diagnosis wants governments to make it illegal for landlords to evict the terminally ill.
Kitchener-area construction company fined for workplace death in London, Ont.
A Kitchener company has been fine $110,000 after a worker died in a fall in London, Ont. two years ago.
Police looking for suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at another person
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person they say pointed a firearm at another person.
Chatham library not 'celebrating' Valentine's Day
According to an advertisement for the event, those who want to go are asked to wear black and celebrate the day, 'because love bites but this party won’t.'
Windsor presents path forward for federal Housing Accelerator Fund action plan
Windsor city council is being asked to reaffirm its support of Windsor’s controversial bid for upwards of $40 million in federal housing funds.
Up to 20cm of heavy snowfall expected to make for tricky driving conditions
Environment Canada calls for heavy snowfall with 10 to 20 centimetres accumulations.
Barrie woman now missing 7 months with no clues in her mysterious disappearance
Seven months following the mysterious disappearance of a Barrie woman, her family has enlisted the services of a private investigation team in their pursuit of answers.
Violent break-in results in slew of charges for Innisfil man
One man faces a slew of charges following an armed robbery and assault that police say unfolded at a home in Innisfil on Friday morning.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
Feds, City of Ottawa to convert federal building into temporary warming centre
The City of Ottawa, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will be opening a temporary warming centre in a federally owned building for those experiencing homelessness in the city to seek refuge from the cold.
22 stolen credit cards, passport, 2 weapons found on eastern Ontario speeder: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say twenty-two stolen credit cards were found in a speeding car on Wednesday following a speeding stop.
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
Exercising in the cold? How to stay safe while you stay fit
While nowhere near the frigid temperatures out west, the weather in Montreal isn't exactly balmy these days. But that's not stopping the city's devoted runners from enjoying the outdoors. In fact, many forms of exercise thrive during the colder months, from jogging and cycling to winter-specific activities like skating and skiing.
42 doctors pen letter on 'crippling' situation at P.E.I.'s second-largest hospital
Forty-two doctors in western Prince Edward Island have penned a letter outlining the ongoing failures to provide critical care in the province’s second-largest hospital.
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
Officers seize 500 hydromorphone pills, 8 handguns in house search: N.S. RCMP
A 50-year-old man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a home and vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
Another physician position added to HSC minor treatment clinic in step to reduce wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
Stolen car gets stuck in snowbank in Flin Flon, two arrested: RCMP
Two women have been arrested after they were found to be driving in a stolen car in Flin Flon on Wednesday.
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
'All I did was destroy': Day parole for Calgary sex offender in Young Canadians case
A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group has been granted day parole.
Investigation underway into Friday afternoon Ranchlands house fire
An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire Friday on the 1000 block of Ranchlands Boulevard N.W.
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There is likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
Edmonton man turns $100 into $1 million in lottery win
An Edmonton man took a quick trip to Las Vegas after he won a million dollars earlier this month.
With new national records under their belt, 2 local swimmers aiming to make Team Canada in time for Paris 2024
Two members of Edmonton Keyano Swim Club have their sights set on Paris 2024.
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
'The angles are quite odd': Bizarre-looking crash between Vancouver snow plow, car
As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.
Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Cypress Mountain
An out-of-bounds snowboarder at Cypress Mountain Resort was able to hike out safely with the help of search and rescue crews Thursday evening.