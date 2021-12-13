Mississauga man charged after bomb threat investigation at Waterloo Region airport

KITCHENER -

A 28-year-old Mississauga man is in custody after a bomb threat shut down the Region of Waterloo Region International Airport Monday.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said he has been charged with uttering threats to cause death and mischief interfering with operation of property.

Members of the Explosives Disposal Unit were called in at about 2 p.m. Monday to determine if a bomb was on board.

Police said no explosives were found on the plane.

The Breslau airport was locked down Monday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that "delays to arrival and departure times should be expected" and asked travelers to check with the airline about the status of their flight.

Around 6 p.m., officers at the scene were telling passengers that all filghts were cancelled for the night.

Flair Airlines released a statement on social media that said they were addressing a "safety concern that required a full search of the aircraft on flight F8 500." That plane, they explained, was scheduled to depart Waterloo Region at 2:10 p.m. for Vancouver International Airport.

The airline added that all passengers were deplaned as a precaution.

"They told us it was a male voice, and then after that a female voice saying get off the plane immediately, don't take any of your belongings, and we're disembarking immediately," said Barbara Dowling, whose flights to Vancouver was cancelled. "People had seen him and I had talked to some witnesses afterwards kind of where he was sitting and they said this guy was swearing and screaming a whole lot and yelling, so they took him off the plane."

Passenger Stefan Louter says he never felt in danger.

"I didn't think it was a bomb threat," he said. "Everybody's stuff is in there, even the pilot's stuff is still on the plane, and they can't get to it because it's still a bomb threat zone."

Passengers waiting outside the Region of Waterloo International Airport after an alleged bomb threat. (Dec. 13, 2021)

Police say there would be an increased emergency services presence at the airport on Monday and asked the public to avoid the area.

Harpreet Singh said his plane to Edmonton was scheduled to depart at 3:30 p.m., but he and other passengers were told to stay off the property. At the time he was told his plane would be delayed by two hours.

"Obviously it's frustrating for us," he said. "We've been waiting. Before that we were worried, and even when we called the airline they said: 'we have no information about what's going on.'"

While some travelers returned home, Singh said he was going to wait outside the airport for an update on his flight.

As of Tuesday morning, the day's arrivals and departures were listed as on time. The cancelled flight to Vancouver is expected to depart at noon.

Police said the Mississauga man remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

With report from CTV Kitchener's Colton Wiens