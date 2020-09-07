KITCHENER -- Brantford police are reopening a missing person case from 1983.

Officials released four photos on Monday of people they believe may have ties to the disappearance of a woman 37 years ago.

On Sept. 8, 1983, 25-year-old Mary Hammond left her Elgin Streettownhouse around 3:30 a.m. to walk to hear early morning shift at the former Buns Master Bakery.

Around 4 a.m., a coworker called her husband asking why she had not arrived at work.

Police determined she cut across the field towards the rear of the bakery, where Hammond’s footprints disappeared.

Evidence at the scene included some items from her lunch: a cup, a dish, and a half-eaten apple. One of Mary's white sockettes and a small quantity of blood were located in an area of the field as well.

Police say information gathered over the past few years has led them to believe the four people in the photos may be able to provide information related to Hammond’s disappearance.

They add that all four are believed to have ties to the Hungarian, Ukrainian, Bosnian, and Polish communities.

Brantford police are asking anyone who may be able to identify those in the pictures to contact them.