WATERLOO -- A missing 16-year-old boy has been found dead in the Grand and is believed to have accidentally drowned.

The Brantford Police Service began their missing person investigation on Sunday after the teen was last seen entering the river near Oakhill Drive while with friends.

The search began at 9:30 p.m. and included assistance from the Brantford Fire Department, canine unit, and emergency response team.

The youth was found dead in the early hours of the morning.

Brantford police are issuing a reminder to residents that, when participating in activities on or near the water, they should wear a properly fitted lifejacket at all times.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Brantford police.