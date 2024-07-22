KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing Haldimand teen found safe

    An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Haldimand OPP have located a teen who had been missing since Friday.

    Police said the teen was last seen at around 2 p.m. Friday in the Tim Horton’s at 5 Railway Street in Hagersville.

    Police were seeking the public's assistance in locating the teen, but on Monday, said they were found safe.

