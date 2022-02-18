Missing elderly man wandered off 'not dressed for' snow storm: police

In a tweet early Friday morning, Waterloo regional police warned of a heavy police presence in the West Galt area of Cambridge. Officers were responding to a report of an elderly disoriented man who was "not dressed for" the snow storm.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service issued the tweets at about 12:30 a.m. Friday asking residents in the area of Gladstone Ave and Landsdowne Road to check their properties inside and out.

Officals say he’s described as 70-years-old, 5’10”, average build, balding, wearing a blue night gown, blue t-shirt, blue pajama shorts and no shoes.

Police are investigating a report of an elderly disoriented male wandering the area of Gladstone Ave and Lansdowne Rd S, CAM. There will be heavy police presence in the area and officers will be knocking on doors. Residents are asked to check their properties inside and out ... pic.twitter.com/Bf5pFAUZEJ — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 18, 2022

There is concern for his wellbeing in the inclement weather he is not dressed for. Described as a white male, 70 years, 5’10”, average build, balding, wearing a blue night gown, blue tshirt, blue pajama shorts and no shoes. Please contact the police immediately with any info pic.twitter.com/LiU5AbU3jO — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 18, 2022

Police are asking anyone with information to call them immediately.

