Missing elderly man wandered off 'not dressed for' snow storm: police
In a tweet early Friday morning, Waterloo regional police warned of a heavy police presence in the West Galt area of Cambridge. Officers were responding to a report of an elderly disoriented man who was "not dressed for" the snow storm.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service issued the tweets at about 12:30 a.m. Friday asking residents in the area of Gladstone Ave and Landsdowne Road to check their properties inside and out.
Officals say he’s described as 70-years-old, 5’10”, average build, balding, wearing a blue night gown, blue t-shirt, blue pajama shorts and no shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them immediately.
More to come.
