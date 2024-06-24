Will alcoholic drinks be allowed in Victoria Park this summer? Kitchener council set to decide
The City of Kitchener is deciding whether alcoholic beverages will be permitted in Victoria Park this summer.
In December, council directed city staff to look into the proposed project which could potentially run from June 1 to the Labour Day weekend.
Jason Deneault, the councillor behind the motion, previously told CTV News that it could be an economic driver for the city and encourage more people to get together and host small events in Victoria Park.
RELATED: City installs new cameras in Victoria Park to track how busy it is
Staff recommendation
The report, from city staff, recommend deferring the pilot project.
They specifically cite the expansion of alcohol sales in Ontario and apprehension from Waterloo Regional Police about public health and safety, as well as the ability of officers to adequately monitor and enforce the rules.
City staff suggest revisiting the proposal once further information is collected.
The report will be presented to the Committee of the Whole on Monday afternoon.
Response from WRPS
In a statement to CTV News, Waterloo Regional Police expressed concern that the pilot project could result in more criminal activity and disturbances, especially involving youth.
“Region-wide, alcohol-related offences continue to strain WRPS resources while compromising public safety – this includes a 19 per cent increase in impaired driving charges in the region in 2023,” a spokesperson said. “Further, WRPS has concerns about the consequences related to an increase in WRPS and City of Kitchener bylaw response and enforcement. Significant WRPS resources are already devoted to responding to alcohol and crowd-related issues in public areas across the region.”
Police explained there were 5,366 calls for service in Victoria Park between 2021 and 2023.
Theyadded that they’re willing to work with the city and community partners on the development and implementation of “collaborative solutions.”
Toronto’s pilot project
Toronto launched a similar pilot project in 2023, in which residents were allowed to crack open a cold one in any of the city’s 27 parks between Aug. 2 and Oct. 9. It was so successful the city decided to extend the program until March 2024.
A report was later presented to council which showed that it "was implemented with a high level of satisfaction among park visitors, [with] few issues arising and minimal operational impacts."
Toronto decided to make the pilot program permanent in some of its city parks in April 2024.
